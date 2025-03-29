Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Eutopia Group
Paradise Syndicate
Archive
About
The 50-Year Heist: How the System Stole My Father's Freedom (And Is Coming For Yours Next)
Your Financial Struggles Aren't Personal Failures—They're Symptoms of the Greatest Wealth Transfer in History
Mar 29
•
Erik Wikström
99
Share this post
Am I crazy here?
The 50-Year Heist: How the System Stole My Father's Freedom (And Is Coming For Yours Next)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
64
"The Matrix" Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters
How Your Perception of Reality Has Been Engineered—And What You Can Do About It
Mar 12
•
Erik Wikström
179
Share this post
Am I crazy here?
"The Matrix" Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
76
Elon Musk: Genius, Billionaire Philanthropist
How the World’s Richest Moron Scammed His Way into Controlling Your Future
Mar 6
•
Erik Wikström
69
Share this post
Am I crazy here?
Elon Musk: Genius, Billionaire Philanthropist
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
83
The AI Paradox: A Slippery Slope or a Useful Weapon? (Music based on "Checkmate: The Triumph of Technocracy")
Fighting the System with Its Own Weapons—A Slippery Slope to Our Demise?
Mar 1
•
Erik Wikström
13
Share this post
Am I crazy here?
The AI Paradox: A Slippery Slope or a Useful Weapon? (Music based on "Checkmate: The Triumph of Technocracy")
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
2:44
February 2025
Bitcoin's Dark Secret: When Freedom Becomes Control
From Liberation Technology to Surveillance Infrastructure: Bitcoin's Role in Shaping the Future of Financial Control
Feb 27
•
Erik Wikström
52
Share this post
Am I crazy here?
Bitcoin's Dark Secret: When Freedom Becomes Control
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
28
THE REVELATION: The Silent Invasion.
Trust me: Keep reading for a SHOCKING revelation - it's probably not what you think it is.
Feb 24
•
Erik Wikström
37
Share this post
Am I crazy here?
THE REVELATION: The Silent Invasion.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
60
The Triumph of Technocracy | Part 2: The Ultimate Deception
How the Pandemic Sorted, Profiled, and Set Up the Resistance for the Perfect Trap
Feb 21
•
Erik Wikström
101
Share this post
Am I crazy here?
The Triumph of Technocracy | Part 2: The Ultimate Deception
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
113
Checkmate: The Triumph of Technocracy
How Trump, Elon & the Tech Elite are paving the way for a Brave New World - And what it means for all of us
Feb 15
•
Erik Wikström
446
Share this post
Am I crazy here?
Checkmate: The Triumph of Technocracy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
332
© 2025 Erik Wikström
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts