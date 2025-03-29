Am I crazy here?

The 50-Year Heist: How the System Stole My Father's Freedom (And Is Coming For Yours Next)
Your Financial Struggles Aren't Personal Failures—They're Symptoms of the Greatest Wealth Transfer in History
  
Erik Wikström
"The Matrix" Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters
How Your Perception of Reality Has Been Engineered—And What You Can Do About It
  
Erik Wikström
Elon Musk: Genius, Billionaire Philanthropist
How the World’s Richest Moron Scammed His Way into Controlling Your Future
  
Erik Wikström
The AI Paradox: A Slippery Slope or a Useful Weapon? (Music based on "Checkmate: The Triumph of Technocracy")
Fighting the System with Its Own Weapons—A Slippery Slope to Our Demise?
  
Erik Wikström
2:44

February 2025

Bitcoin's Dark Secret: When Freedom Becomes Control
From Liberation Technology to Surveillance Infrastructure: Bitcoin's Role in Shaping the Future of Financial Control
  
Erik Wikström
THE REVELATION: The Silent Invasion.
Trust me: Keep reading for a SHOCKING revelation - it's probably not what you think it is.
  
Erik Wikström
The Triumph of Technocracy | Part 2: The Ultimate Deception
How the Pandemic Sorted, Profiled, and Set Up the Resistance for the Perfect Trap
  
Erik Wikström
Checkmate: The Triumph of Technocracy
How Trump, Elon & the Tech Elite are paving the way for a Brave New World - And what it means for all of us
  
Erik Wikström
